Tell it to SunStar: On the watered down anti-political dynasty bill: Regulation is not prohibition

We, the Makabayan bloc, are withdrawing our support from the substitute anti-political dynasty bill being pushed by the House leadership. We restate our basic and non-negotiable position: we cannot support a bill that merely regulates political dynasties instead of prohibiting them — which is what the Constitution explicitly commands.

Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution does not say “regulate.” It says “prohibit.” Any enabling law that falls short of outright prohibition is not reform — it is a mockery of the Constitution and we refuse to be party to it.

The compromise bills expose the sham reform agenda of Marcos Jr. He is not interested in abolishing political dynasties. He himself belongs to a political dynasty and he seeks to perpetuate it.

Hindi kami magpapagamit. Halos apat na dekada nang nilalabag ng Kongreso ang mandato ng Saligang Batas. Ngayon, mas malala pa: gusto nilang lumabag dito sa pamamagitan ng isang batas na nagpapanggap na sumusunod. (We will not be used. For nearly four decades Congress has violated the Constitution through inaction. Now it is worse — they want to violate it through a law that pretends to comply.)

The substitute bill bears the fingerprints of the dynasties themselves — full of loopholes and deliberately designed to preserve the status quo. Ang tunay na layunin nito ay protektahan ang mga pamilyang makapangyarihan, hindi ang mamamayan. (Its true purpose is to protect powerful families, not the people.)

We call on colleagues, civil society and the Filipino people to reject this bill and support House Bill (HB) 209 and HB 4784 — genuine, uncompromising anti-dynasty measures. Tama na ang paghahari ng iilan. The people deserve real democracy, not a regulated oligarchy with a reform label slapped on it.

By ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio,

Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Sarah Jane Elago and Kabataan Rep. Atty. Renee Louise Co