Tell it to SunStar: Opposition to Bagong Pilipinas song and pledge directive

We oppose Malacañang’s recent directive mandating the inclusion of the “Bagong Pilipinas” hymn and pledge in weekly flag ceremonies in schools and government offices. We find this move impractical and unnecessary, and it is reminiscent of the political propaganda tactics seen during the martial law years.

This initiative is a superficial attempt to instill a brand of governance that, instead of genuinely educating schoolchildren about nationalism and patriotism through the exemplary lives of our national leaders, resorts to mandatory recitations and songs. True nationalism and patriotism cannot be enforced through hollow rituals or the blind worship of national symbols, let alone a piece of propaganda. Singing, dancing, or kneeling before statues or monuments does not embody true nationalism and patriotism.

The people in power have a duty to be responsive and responsible, exhibiting genuine love for the country through their respect for human rights, adherence to the rule of law, and active fight against corruption. They must foster social justice through meaningful actions and legislation, not through the forced singing of a propaganda song and the recital of a pledge that appears redundant. The best way to teach our children about nationalism and patriotism is to show them leaders who lead by example, demonstrating their commitment to the country through their actions, policies, and dedication to public service. This is the kind of governance that will truly inspire and educate the youth.

The most fitting song for our children and people to sing is our national anthem, especially its final line, “Ang mamatay ng dahil sa iyo,” which embodies true love and sacrifice for the country-qualities that are unfortunately absent in many of our government officials.