Tell it to SunStar: Our vanishing values

Filipinos possess remarkable, beautiful and unique cultural values. However, the influx of modern technology and the strong influence of social media have significantly affected these values in the 21st century.

While we believed that the information superhighway would provide us with vast knowledge and skills to improve our lives, the opposite has occurred. We have lost control over many aspects of life, including our values.

People’s behavior is increasingly shaped by the materialism, ideals and illusions promoted by the internet and social media. As a result, our younger generation finds itself trapped and lost in the cyber world.

Many Filipino values are gradually vanishing, including:

1. Respect for elders and authority figures: Today, many individuals show disrespect towards elders and authority by ignoring their advice, disobeying parental rules and criticizing established practices and traditions.

2. Strong sense of community and the Bayanihan spirit: People are less inclined to help those in need without expecting something in return. Many prefer to live independently, often neglecting the welfare of others.

3. Hospitality and generosity towards guests and visitors: In the past, we welcomed everyone into our homes for various occasions. Now, we have become more selective about whom we invite.

4. Hard work and perseverance in pursuing goals: We used to work diligently to earn our living. Nowadays, many seek easy paths to success or rely on deception.

5. Strong family ties and filial piety: There are increasing instances of broken marriages and dysfunctional families, largely influenced by the adverse effects of social media.

6. Sense of humility and modesty: Many young people have lost their sense of humility and misbehave online. Platforms like TikTok have encouraged some youth to engage in provocative behaviors, prioritizing entertainment over decency.

7. Honesty and integrity in dealing with others: These values have become rare, as dishonesty in work and relationships is increasingly common.

8. Sense of gratitude and appreciation for blessings received: Many individuals fail to express gratitude and do not recognize the blessings they already possess. Instead, they tend to be disappointed, selfish and greedy for more possessions and material goods.

9. Love for country and national identity: The younger generation is often preoccupied with social media, dreams of working abroad and adopting Western fashions and traditions. They may profess love for their country in words but do not demonstrate it through actions.

10. Religious faith and spirituality: While many attend church on special occasions, they do not adhere to Christian teachings and principles daily.

To address these issues, it is essential to cultivate and reinforce these values within society. By doing so, we may inspire future generations to appreciate their cultural heritage and contribute positively to their communities and nation.

By approaching these values with openness and a commitment to dialogue, we can work together to promote a culture that honors our heritage while adapting to the evolving landscape of the 21st century. This collaborative effort has the potential to enrich our communities and strengthen our national identity for generations to come.