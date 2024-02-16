Tell it to SunStar: P100 wage hike will be a blessing, not catastrophe

We would like to counter employers’ doomsday scenarios for the economy once a legislated nationwide wage hike is passed. A P100 wage hike will be a blessing, not a catastrophe for the economy. For the past two years, minimum wages were raised in all regions, except BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) for this round, and yet inflation and unemployment went on a decline. The economy benefited and did not suffer from salary increases.

We welcomed the proposed P100 increase in minimum wages which the Senate will deliberate on third reading on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. We would have wanted it to be higher and across-the-board but still an additional P100 in workers’ pockets will be an immediate relief as the cost of living is around P1,200 a day.

We called on the House of Representatives Labor Committee to deliberate on the pending wage bills. As surveys have repeatedly shown, Filipinos want solutions to high prices and low wages, not amendments to the Constitution. Let’s get to work.

Employers Confederation of the Philippines head Sergio Ortiz-Luis is singing an old tune. They cried the same dire predictions in 2022 and again in 2023 when organized labor demanded wage hikes. Inflation in 2022 was 5.8 percent but now it is down to 2.8 percent. Similarly, unemployment has decreased from 5.4 percent in 2022 to 3.1 percent as of December last year. In Metro Cebu, the minimum wage hike in 2022 and 2023 was P31 and P33, respectively, or P64 in total. Firms did not shutter and MSMEs did not go under. Where is the catastrophe? On the contrary, the economy has gained from wage hikes as the increased purchasing power meant greater demand and bigger production for firms in industry and services.

As theory and studies show, a moderate salary raise need not lead to inflation or retrenchment as employers can just absorb the higher labor costs by reducing their profit. So, we call on Sergio Ortiz-Luis, share the wealth with the workers who created it in the first place.