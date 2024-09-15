Tell it to SunStar: Pass revised Magna Carta to mark National Teachers’ Month

Amid the celebration of the National Teachers’ Month, which kicked off on September 5, we are reiterating our call for the passage of the ‘Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers’ (Senate Bill No. 2493) to uphold the welfare of public school teachers.

This proposed measure amends the 58-year-old Magna Carta for Public School Teachers (Republic Act No. 4670) to address new and persisting challenges hounding public school teachers. It also aims to ensure that the rights of teachers are respected, protected, and realized.

Tungkulin nating itaguyod ang kapakanan ng mga guro, lalo na’t hindi matatawaran ang serbisyo nila para sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya naman patuloy nating isusulong ang Revised Magna Carta for Public School Teachers upang matiyak na may sapat na proteksyon at mga benepisyong natatanggap ang ating mga guro sa gitna ng maraming hamong kinakaharap ng sektor ng edukasyon.

The bill aims to institutionalize benefits like calamity leave, educational allowances, and longevity pay; defines the conditions for special hardship allowances; and enhances salary criteria for teachers. It also seeks to protect public school teachers from out-of-pocket expenses and ensure equal salaries, benefits, and working conditions for entry-level and probationary teachers.

The proposed measure aims to improve teachers’ working conditions by reducing classroom hours from six to four, though teachers may work up to eight hours when necessary. Additional teaching hours will be compensated at their regular rate plus at least 25 percent of their basic pay.

The bill also prohibits the termination of permanent teachers without just cause and due process. It also seeks to maintain the confidentiality of disciplinary actions against teachers.