Tell it to SunStar: Passage of the nuclear bill in the Senate

We strongly condemn the Senate’s reckless and rushed approval of the nuclear energy bill, or Senate Bill 2899. This move disregards public safety, environmental integrity, and the historical lessons from catastrophic nuclear failures.

Nuclear energy is dangerous. No matter how many promised safety measures are put in place, the truth remains: nuclear accidents can and do happen. Chernobyl and Fukushima are not distant memories — they are warnings. To ignore these disasters is to gamble with the lives of millions of Filipinos and the health of our environment for generations to come.

These risks are not padded by lower cost, as proponents of nuclear energy would have us believe, especially when considering the costs of acquiring and disposing of fuel, construction, and operation nuclear power proves to be one of the costliest sources of energy. It is estimated to have a levelized cost of electricity of US$140-222 per megawatt-hour (MWh), compared to US$29-92 MWh for renewable energy. To add nuclear to our current energy-mix which is already reliant on fuel imports would be putting us at the mercy of foreign interests who would think nothing of the safety and wellbeing of Filipino communities.

We have abundant, indigenous renewable energy sources — such as solar, wind, and hydro — that are safe, cleaner and more sustainable. These options can power our country without the risks associated with nuclear technology, and therefore are more deserving of attention and resources.

Greenpeace is calling on the Senate to repeal the bill before we are locked into a path we will regret in the future. We call on President Marcos to abandon nuclear plans and instead focus on putting the Philippines on the path to 100 percent renewable energy.