Tell it to SunStar: Path to US citizenship

As a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, I note reports about the decision of US President Joe Biden to open a path to American citizenship for some spouses of US citizens and noncitizen children with a parent married to a US citizen.

This can benefit tens of thousands of adult Filipinos living in America who will qualify. I am happy for them because their future in America will become secure when they qualify for US citizenship.

The qualification for the path to US citizenship is that of having lived in the US for 10 years as of Monday, June 24, 2024. This new US immigration policy could benefit at least 500,000 noncitizen spouses and 50,000 children of noncitizens married to their American spouses.

The new US policy has no requirement on how long the couples have been married because it is the 10 years of living in the US on the cut-off date of June 24 that matters. Those who reach the 10 years after June 24 will not qualify under the new policy.

It will take several years for this new citizenship path to run according to the policy details reported.