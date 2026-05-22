Tell it to SunStar: Pax Silica: An AI-native industrial hub in New Clark City

By Peter Trankner

“Pax Silica” (Pax = peace/stable order; Silica = silicon or silicon dioxide, the foundation of modern chips and computer technology) is a new geopolitical and economic concept emerging from the age of AI and semiconductors. It refers to an alliance initiated by the United States since 2025 to build secure supply chains outside of Chinese control for: semiconductors, AI infrastructure, critical minerals, advanced chip manufacturing.

At its core, the initiative is about the United States and allied countries attempting to create a kind of technological and economic bloc for the AI era. The background is a growing concern that China has become too dominant in rare earths, battery materials and semiconductor supply chains.

Partner and participating countries reportedly include the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, United Kingdom, India, Israel, United Arab Emirates and the Philippines.

The idea behind “Pax Silica” is being presented by many as a great opportunity: investment, modern industry, jobs and a technological rise for the Philippines. But one should be careful not to look at the issue only through the lens of glossy promotional material. Because in the end, this is not about economics alone — it is about geopolitics. The US and its partners are currently trying to build a new technological power structure as a counterweight to China’s growing dominance in semiconductors, rare earths, batteries and AI infrastructure.

This places the Philippines in an extremely sensitive position.

On one hand, the country could genuinely benefit. For decades, the Philippines has lagged behind many of its economically successful neighbors due to corruption, political instability, weak infrastructure and suffocating bureaucracy. High-tech investment could provide a badly needed push toward modernization.

On the other hand, there is a distinct danger that the Philippines will once again be viewed primarily as a strategic location — not as an equal partner, but rather as a geopolitical instrument in the power struggle between Washington and Beijing.

China has been expanding its influence across Asia for years — economically, technologically and militarily. Many countries in the region therefore try to maintain a balance between the two major powers. The Philippines, however, appears to be moving increasingly toward a clearly pro-American alignment.

That may provide security, but it also means that the country becomes drawn into conflicts that are not truly its own.

The crucial question therefore is: Will the Philippines use “Pax Silica” to finally build its own industrial strength, education system, research capabilities and technological independence — or will this simply create a new form of strategic dependency, this time in the digital age? Real development does not come from foreign investment alone. It comes from functioning institutions, the rule of law, education, infrastructure and political leadership that acts in the long-term interest of its own people, rather than in the interests of external power blocs.

The danger is that the Philippines may become part of a new high-tech world order while still remaining at the lower end of the value chain: as a location, a supplier of raw materials and a geopolitical outpost for other powers.

The term “Pax Silica” itself is fascinating because it reflects how global power is increasingly shifting away from oil and heavy industry toward semiconductors, AI and control over critical technological supply chains. And the Philippines now finds itself in a rather unusual position: For the first time in a long while, the country could become strategically and economically significant on a global scale — but that is exactly what makes the situation so risky.