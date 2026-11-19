By Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David

The controversy surrounding Pax Silica, the US-led initiative on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and critical minerals, raises important ethical questions that deserve serious public discussion.

From the perspective of the Church’s social teachings, we are not against artificial intelligence or digital technology. These can be great blessings to humanity. Technological progress can create opportunities, improve lives, and contribute to the common good. But technological advancement is not necessarily the same as human development.

The fundamental question is always: Who stands to benefit? And who might end up paying the price?

In the case of Pax Silica, people have every right to demand transparency about the agreements being entered into by our government, especially because of their possible implications for Indigenous peoples and their ancestral domains, the environment, our natural resources, and our national sovereignty.

There are also legitimate concerns about the geopolitical implications of such agreements, especially at a time of growing tensions between the United States and China. We certainly do not want our country to become a mere pawn in the rivalry of powerful nations.

The Church’s social teachings emphasize the common good, human dignity, integral ecology, solidarity, subsidiarity, and the preferential option for the poor. These principles remind us that economic and technological development must always be at the service of the human person, especially the most vulnerable.

And this brings us to the student demonstrations and public protests surrounding the Asean Summit.

Whatever political affiliations or ideological perspectives the protesters may represent, the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are guaranteed by our Constitution. These are not privileges granted by those in power. They are fundamental rights in a democratic society.

Of course, peaceful protest must respect the rights and safety of others. But neither should the authorities resort to intimidation, unnecessary force, or repressive measures against citizens who are simply exercising their constitutional rights.

To question a government policy is not necessarily to oppose development. To demand transparency is not to be anti-government. And to protest peacefully is not to be an enemy of the state.

In fact, responsible citizenship requires vigilance, especially when decisions being made today may have far-reaching consequences for future generations.

The Church reminds us that genuine progress must be measured not merely by investments, technological achievements, or economic growth, but by the extent to which these contribute to human dignity, social justice, peace, and the care of our common home.

Development must never come at the expense of the very people it is supposed to serve.