Tell it to SunStar: Penalizing jaywalking

I heard on the radio Friday morning, June 21, 2024, that the Cebu City Government will raise the penalty for jaywalkers to P500.

I think the current penalty is P50.

Majority of the violators are non-city residents who are not aware that there is an ordinance against the practice and residents who know but choose to ignore it.

If the City Government is truly serious about putting an end to jaywalking, then its traffic enforcers should refrain from playing cat-and-mouse with potential violators.

Warn pedestrians before they cross the street that they will be violating an ordinace. If they ignore the warning, only then should they be apprehended.