Tell it to SunStar: ‘People’s initiative: Purest form of democracy’

In response to the discourse surrounding the people’s initiative, I wish to restate the House of Representatives’ commitment to this essential democratic process. The people’s initiative stands as a direct expression of the people’s will, providing a means for citizens to propose Constitutional amendments. The House does not endorse or sanction direct participation by its members in signature gathering, ensuring the process’ integrity and independence remains intact.

I vehemently denounce any allegations of bribery or unethical practices in persuading citizens to sign the petition for the people’s initiative. Such actions, if true, would violate the initiative’s spirit of honest and voluntary participation and erode our democratic foundations.

Echoing my previous statements, the entry of foreign capital and direct investments is crucial for our economy. It necessitates a reexamination of the Constitution, particularly its economic provisions, to remove growth barriers. The recent collaboration with the Senate, led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and the filing of Resolution of Both Houses No. 6, reflects a unified commitment to constitutional reform. This joint effort underscores our resolve to establish a reformed, responsive, and result-oriented constitutional framework. We envision an economy open to the investments needed to generate businesses, jobs, and livelihoods for Filipinos.

While the House respects and supports the people’s initiative as an independent, citizen-driven process, our role is to facilitate and encourage democratic participation without direct involvement in signature collection. We are committed to ensuring that proposals are processed in accordance with legal and constitutional guidelines, maintaining the integrity of our Constitution in subsequent legislative actions.

The House of Representatives stands committed to providing a transparent and accountable framework to support the people’s initiative, ensuring that it remains a true representation of the people’s collective will. We are here to support and respect the outcomes of this process, affirming the people’s initiative as the purest form of democracy.