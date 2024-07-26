Tell it to SunStar: People’s victory on BBM’s stronger WPS stance, Pogo ban policy

Akbayan Party warmly celebrates the recent policy pronouncements made by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona). His unequivocal stand on the West Philippine Sea (WPS), coupled with the declaration of a total ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos), represent a significant triumph for our nation’s sovereignty and the welfare of our citizens.

By fortifying our stance on the WPS, President Marcos Jr. heeded the collective aspirations of Filipinos to assert our territorial integrity amid China’s violence and harassment against our fishers and frontliners. This declaration not only underscores our dedication to upholding international law but also embodies a formidable defense of our national interests.

Concurrently, the ban on Pogos addresses critical issues of corruption, criminal activities and their detrimental socio-economic impacts. We call for the strict enforcement of this ban and the holding accountable of all those responsible for the proliferation of Pogos in our country.

Akbayan extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Filipino people for this outstanding victory. We also commend Akbayan Sen. Risa Hontiveros for her steadfast leadership in the campaign against Pogos and the Atin Ito Coalition and its volunteers for their historic and courageous civilian supply missions to the West Philippine Sea. Their efforts have profoundly raised public awareness on these issues and inspired a renewed sense of patriotism among many Filipinos. This victory reflects our collective strength and unwavering determination to build a just and prosperous nation.