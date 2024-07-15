Tell it to SunStar: PH-China dispute talks: The solution

In conjunction with and appreciation of the ongoing negotiations between Philippine officials and their Chinese counterparts, vis-a-vis the Scarborough Shoal and Spratly Islands, may I recommend the following crisis solution, to wit I address them both herein:

Dear Philippines, bend as much as you can, but don’t bow down, I mean don’t compromise what is non-negotiable. Alright, dear China: We Filipinos, can set aside the legitimate, coherent, valid and authentic 2016 arbitral ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as you would want us to do, but you also have to set aside (for your part) your ambiguous and stranger than fiction “nine-dash line” map/argument. “Fair and square.”

Then, afterward, our countries’ respective representatives in the negotiating table may proceed with their crucial talks -- with the whole pie intact and on the table -- for both of them to decide together (wisely and unselfishly) and act freely to slice the pie (justly and equitably).

But first, of course, your Chinese Coast Guards and militias have to leave the body of water (to Filipinos) that incontestably belongs to the Philippines as per international maritime statutes and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea -- the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone. What is clearly legal must remain legal.

Though, with China’s manifestations of having no respect for laws except their own, dear Philippine officials, I deem it unwise and useless for our country to pursue another legal challenge against China as freshly proposed by a former Supreme Court justice. Just look at the numerous ignored diplomatic protests and notes verbales filed by our Department of Foreign Affairs. The problem has gone awry and awkward (and childish) -- beyond legalities and sanity.

Everyone’s concern now should be to prevent war from breaking out and to settle once and for all the long-standing maritime dispute in the area/region through peaceful negotiations -- not just to “de-escalate tensions”(or attract attention) or for any party to “prevail” in the squabble. There are no winners in war. Technocrats, bureaucrats, pundits and legal and military minds are the least types of people that are needed to solve this problem.

By the way, dear China, you may probably ask who am I to talk like this? Well, sirs, I’m an ordinary, full-blooded Filipino. You may count me (if you would) as a humble self-appointed “ambassador,” representing the Philippine nation through my commentaries and purity of intentions as a journalist and Gospel preacher -- one who loves God and his poor, tiny motherland, and is willing to defend her territory, sovereignty, liberty and dignity -- till death or till Rapture.