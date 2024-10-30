Tell it to SunStar: Philhealth’s unused funds from National Government

I will leave the legal matters of the issues to the lawyers as they go before the Supreme Court (SC). The temporary restraining order does not address the merits of the case, but it seeks to preserve the status quo as of its issuance.

My main concern as the Senior Citizen Party-list in Congress is why Philhealth had P89 billion in unused funds from the National Government subsidies to Philhealth from 2021 to 2023.

I am also concerned about the compliance of Philhealth with the special provisions in the National Government subsidy to Philhealth.

I am aware that the SC is not supposed to be the “trier of facts” because that is the role usually for the lower courts to perform. But because the issue of the transfer of Philhealth funds to the National Treasury is already elevated to the SC, it is my hope the SC justices will be able to ascertain why Philhealth had the excess funds in the first place. But even if SC does not find the answers to that, perhaps the justices can point us to the reasons Philhealth has unused billions from National Government subsidies to it.

I wonder whether there was a grave lapse in oversight on Philhealth, which is attached to the Department of Health (DOH), because of the inherent flaw in the Universal Health Care Act (UHCA) that serves as the Philhealth Charter.

This brings me to my long-standing argument that Philhealth is not a healthcare agency because Philhealth is a finance agency, and therefore, it should be attached to the Department of Finance (DOF), not the DOH.

I believe this misconception of the true role and purpose of Philhealth is at the heart of the case pending before the SC and underlies why Philhealth has been quite ineffective in funds management because it is not a health services delivery agency.

I therefore await the SC decision and for any signals or indications from the SC justices that one flaw in the UHCA and Philhealth is that Philhealth should not be with DOH, but with DOF.