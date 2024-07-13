Tell it to SunStar: Philippine history should be taught as standalone subject

We call on the House leadership to expedite the passage of House Bill 207, which mandates the inclusion of Philippine History as a separate subject in the high school curriculum. This comes in light of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to newly appointed Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara to focus on teaching Philippine History to students.

President Marcos Jr.’s directive to Secretary Angara underscores the urgent need to pass House Bill 207. If we are serious about teaching our youth accurate and comprehensive Philippine History, we must ensure that it is given proper attention in our curriculum.

Having Philippine History as a standalone subject is important, especially in the face of historical revisionism and the spread of misinformation. History is not ‘pagmamarites’ or mere gossip. It is a scientific discipline that requires rigorous study and fact-checking. By fast-tracking HB 207, we can safeguard our history from being revised or filled with fake news.

The bill is significant in light of recent controversies surrounding historical narratives. We’ve seen attempts to distort our history, particularly the events during the Marcos Sr. era. This bill is crucial in ensuring that our students learn the truth about our past and understand its implications for our present and future.

We urge the House leadership to prioritize this bill. It’s not just about fulfilling a presidential directive; it’s about equipping our youth with the knowledge they need to become critical thinkers and informed citizens.

We are calling on both the legislative and executive branches to work together in this endeavor. Let’s seize this opportunity to strengthen the teaching of Philippine History in our schools. The House should fast track HB 207, while DepEd should ensure its proper implementation.

Together, we can preserve the integrity of our national narrative for generations to come.