Tell it to SunStar: Plan revealed....

According to the Japanese news agency Kyodo, the US is working on plans to send soldiers to Japan and the Philippines in the event of an attack on Taiwan. The plans are to be included in a first joint deployment plan, which is to be drawn up in December, Kyodo reported on Sunday night, Nov. 24, 2024. According to this, a US Marine regiment with a “Hilmars artillery system” would be sent to the Japanese Nansei Islands near Taiwan. At an early stage, when a Taiwan conflict is imminent, temporary bases would be set up on inhabited islands, such as fuel and ammuniation.

As Kyodo further reported, in such a case the US Army would send “long-range fire units” to the Philippines.

Neither the Japanese nor the Philippine Ministery of Defense was initially available to comment. The US Embassy in Manila declined to comment, while the Chinese Embassy “took note” of the report.

Washington has strengthened its alliances im the region and regularly causes resentment in Beijing by sending ships and fighter jets to the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

The crucial question, however, willl be how D. Trump will proceed when he becomes the 47th president of the USA in January 2025.

Something that both Taiwan and Ukraine await with increasing tension.