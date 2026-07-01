Tell it to SunStar: Plastics in our veins

By Herman M. Lagon

One rarely goes through a day without encountering plastic. From food packaging to throw-away coffee cups, plastic permeates everything and the issue goes beyond what first greets us. Now, everywhere — in our oceans, soil, air, even within our bodies — microplastics, small bits less than five millimeters, abound. For us living among one of the world’s largest archipelagos, this is an environmental issue and a growing public health one.

The dilemma is set up by convenience. Since single-use plastics are pervasive in daily life, it seems impossible to conceive a world without them. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources estimates that the country generates about 7,090 tons of plastic garbage daily, breaking into microplastics and contaminating oceans, seas, bays, lakes and rivers. Research in Tañon Strait and Boracay exposes shockingly high degrees of this pollution.

Two main sources of microplastics are deliberately small particles like microbeads in cosmetics and bigger plastics degrading over time. The second kind is more alarming since it usually goes unreported. Little plastic fibers and dust are released into the environment daily, including washing synthetic clothes, wearing polyester dress, waxing house paints, wearing down tires, or navigating crowded streets. Microplastics found in the air across Metro Manila by Mindanao State University indicate that pollution is now what we see and breathe in.

The fact that microplastics are persistent makes them especially harmful. Unlike biodegradable materials, plastics break down over centuries into ever-tinier bits without ever totally decomposing. Microplastics are now present in everything from bottled water to food, claims the United Nations Environment Program. Microplastics found in 100 percent of mussels taken from Philippine markets by a UP Diliman study highlight how thoroughly plastic has crept into local diets.

Although microplastic research is still in the way, early indications are alarming. Linked to hormonal and reproductive issues, they contain poisons, including bisphenol A. A recent discovery even in human brain tissue raised concerns regarding their capacity to cross essential barriers. This growing threat could worsen clean water and healthcare access, especially in vulnerable communities.

Not only do the surroundings suffer, but marine environments are choked with plastic, crucially supporting the economy and biodiversity. Fishmen in areas like Tañon Strait are seeing declining catches as habitats suffer from plastic pollution. Apart from compromising marine life, this crisis jeopardizes the way of life for millions of people who depend on the sea.

Neither is the ground spared. Microplastics have crept into agricultural soil, compromising its condition and lowering crop output. In a nation where agriculture is still a major industry, this pollution could compromise national food security over the long term.

Efforts to solve the crisis remain uneven. Laws meant to hold companies responsible include the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Act of 2022 and the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, but enforcement is lacking. So far, just 600 firms have followed EPR rules. Though they provide only temporary relief, community-driven initiatives, including coastal clean-ups and recycling campaigns, are beneficial.

Dealing with microplastics calls for institutional change rather than only personal responsibility. We need better policies prohibiting needless single-use plastics, more corporate responsibility and creative packaging ideas. Customers also contribute — by selecting reusable containers, reducing plastic consumption and supporting environmentally friendly companies, small daily decisions can have a significant impact.

Long-term change requires long-term education. The Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education should incorporate environmental issues into classroom lessons, enabling future generations to grasp the need for sustainability and the threats of plastic pollution. Grassroots projects show how local efforts can spark nationwide change.

Reducing microplastics ultimately involves reevaluating our consumption rather than only lowering waste. The difficulty is giving sustainability and health top priority above temporary convenience. Everyone, from companies and legislators to people, has to help our collective fight against plastic pollution. By working together, we can only expect to stop the cycle and save our oceans, land and health from this silent invasion.