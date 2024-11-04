Tell it to SunStar: Pogos can shut down now, need not wait for yearend

I commended the Manila Police District (MPD) and Anti-Cybercrime Group on their successful raid on the scam hub in Adriatico.

I was informed of the raid as the operations got underway. That was proper for operational security. The raid required skillful and closely guarded intelligence operations, plus exact timing. That the desired results were achieved is proof of how professional the MPD is against crime.

I will continue to support MPD and our other offices that help the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc) and other national law enforcement agencies get rid of all these Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) and other crime syndicates. I assure the Paocc that they have our steadfast, unqualified support.

I support the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his State of the Nation Address last July that all Pogos in the City of Manila must be completely shut down not later than December 31 this year.

The Pogos need not wait to shut down in December. They can start shutting down now and in the coming weeks. They need not prolong their agony. They can end their operations this week because they can.

They can voluntarily go to city hall to start work on the documents winding down their operations in the city. They can tell the owners of the buildings and houses they occupy that they are ending their rent or lease agreements. They can start serving notices to their employees that their employment contracts will end very soon. They can coordinate with our Peso offices to inform the city hall of the Filipino employees who need to be assisted in looking for new jobs.

The performance of the MPD in operations like this is partly why dubious online surveys done in Europe or elsewhere that spread falsehoods, misinformation, and disinformation using discredited, questionable, and unscientific methods do not and cannot ever quantify, with skewed inputs, results, and algorithms, the effective crime fighting, crime prevention, and community work the MPD does on the ground in the streets of Manila.