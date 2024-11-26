Tell it to SunStar: Police visibility in the wrong place

Authorities believe that increasing police visibility in Cebu City’s main thoroughfares will serve as a deterrence to cime.

Maybe they are right, and crime stats are indeed down since the deployment.

Unfortunately, I think police have been deployed in the wrong place where they don’t see any action. Most of them look bored out of their wits.

If the Cebu City Police Office assigns at least two uniformed personnel at the border of Sambag 1 and Sambag 2 near the entrance of the Sacred Heart Hospital, then maybe they can make a difference. Your columnist Mr. Publio Briones has been calling the attention of authorities to address the problem of street children who have invaded that portion of both barangays, to no avail.

Are they waiting for something bad to happen before they do so? God forbid!