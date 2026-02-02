Tell it to SunStar: Policy sought to lock in Cebu City’s 50-ton waste wins

By Fernando Fajardo, former Neda 7 assistant director and USC assistant professor

When Cebu City announced it had cut daily garbage by 50 tons through stricter segregation and recycling, the news was welcomed as a rare piece of good news in a sector long defined by crisis. For a city that produces roughly 600 tons of waste every day, any reduction matters. But the real story is not the number itself. It is what the number reveals — and what it warns us against.

The reduction did not come from a new landfill, an expensive foreign technology, or a dramatic policy shift. It came from something far simpler: enforcing waste segregation, shredding biodegradable waste and composting what should never have reached a dumpsite in the first place. In other words, Cebu City did not discover a breakthrough. It rediscovered compliance.

That distinction matters.

For years, solid waste management in Cebu has been treated as a technical problem waiting for a technical fix. When landfills close or overflow, the instinct is to look for new disposal sites, emergency hauling contracts, or stopgap arrangements that merely move the problem elsewhere. Yet Republic Act (RA) 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, has long made clear that the real solution lies upstream: segregation at source, material recovery facilities at the barangay level, composting of biodegradables and the reduction of residual waste.

The recent 50-ton reduction proves that the law works when it is actually implemented.

At roughly eight to nine percent of daily waste volume, the cut is meaningful but modest. It should not be oversold as a solution to Cebu City’s waste crisis. The remaining 550 tons per day still require hauling, disposal and long-term planning. But what makes this development important is not its scale — it is its signal. It shows that much of what has been treated as “unavoidable waste” is, in fact, avoidable.

Equally important is the financial dimension. At an estimated disposal cost of about P3,000 per ton, diverting 50 tons a day translates to roughly P150,000 in daily savings, or more than P50 million a year. This is not abstract environmentalism; it is fiscal discipline. Every ton diverted is money not spent on hauling garbage and managing disposal crises. In a city with competing priorities — health, housing, transport — this matters.

But there is also a cautionary lesson embedded in this success.

The gains are largely the result of leadership attention and operational enforcement. When city officials monitor barangays, insist on segregation and ensure that shredders and composting facilities are actually used, waste volumes drop. When attention shifts, experience suggests that compliance weakens and old habits return. Cebu City has been here before: short bursts of reform followed by long periods of neglect.

This is why the current moment should not be treated as a feel-good headline, but as a policy crossroads.

If the City stops at operational fixes — more shredders here, another pilot there — the gains will remain fragile. The real task is to convert this progress into permanent governance. That means institutionalizing what works through clear ordinances, defined responsibilities and measurable targets. Barangay material recovery facilities must be functional not on paper, but in practice. Segregation must be enforced consistently, not selectively. Data on waste generation and diversion must be published regularly, not guessed at during emergencies.

Most of all, the City must resist the temptation to treat technology as a substitute for discipline. Shredders and composting facilities are tools, not solutions. Without segregation at source, they become expensive machines processing mixed waste with diminishing returns. The foundation of any serious waste policy remains behavioral and institutional: rules that are clear, enforced and backed by incentives and penalties.

There is also a broader implication beyond Cebu City. If a densely populated, highly urbanized city can reduce waste by nearly 10 percent simply by enforcing existing law, then the narrative that RA 9003 is unrealistic or obsolete collapses. The problem has never been the law. It has been the lack of sustained political will to implement it.

This is why the 50-ton reduction should be treated as a floor, not a ceiling. It should open the door to bolder targets — 15 to 20 percent diversion over the next few years — grounded not in a dream, but in demonstrated results. It should also shift the conversation away from perpetual disposal crises toward waste prevention, resource recovery and cost control.

Cebu City’s waste problem was not created overnight, and it will not be solved overnight. But the recent reduction shows something crucial: the crisis is not inevitable. It is, to a large extent, a governance choice.

Fifty tons a day is a start. The question now is whether the city will lock in this progress through policy, or allow it to fade once the headlines move on.