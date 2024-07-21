Tell it to SunStar: Political dynasties must be stopped

I can only hope that the latest filing of a proposed Anti-Dynasty Bill by Sen. Robinhood Padilla would trigger earnest legislative efforts and bear fruit after decades-long struggles in past Congresses to finally concretize the anti-political dynasty provision of the Constitution. Now that political clans have taken over even the party-list system, it is about time that we stop the pernicious effects of political dynasties on our democracy, the government and our political system.

Modernization demands that politics should be based on a strong multi-party system and genuine governance platforms, not on feudal and cultural patronage remnants of the past that are the cause of all our backwardness as a society. It is time we move forward and march in line with other modern democracies of the world.