Tell it to SunStar: Political dynasty, not Constitution

As much as we can dissociate public service from politics, the better. And as far as we can disjoin our dream of progress from politics, the closer we shall get to realizing the dream.

I hate to think that a Marcos grandson (after the son) and an Aquino grandson (after the wife and son) are now being groomed (for/in politics) at their young/tender age to someday lead the nation.

Progress for Filipinos and the country is not about the Marcoses are back or the Aquinos are back or the Dutertes are back. It’s nothing but “politics.” Progress or development is and should be about “politics” being crushed and sanity being back for our leaders and people.

How insane is politics in the Philippines? Very much. Never-ending politics, just absolute, straight “politics” -- patronage, blind, deaf, mute, unjust, greedy, avaricious, covetous, murderous, callous, heartless, ruthless, conscienceless, etcetera.

The 1987 Constitution is emphatic against political dynasties. Article II Section 26 says: “The state shall guarantee (stress, GUARANTEE) equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibit (stress, PROHIBIT) political dynasties as may be defined by law.” (Could this be one Constitutional provision their Cha-cha wants to amend?). Political dynasty is unconstitutional. But how come it has been with us for the longest time -- and it persists to this day?

Furthermore, the same Constitution warrants in the following provision (Section 27), “The State shall maintain honesty and integrity in the public service and take positive and effective measures against graft and corruption.” Wow! I love this Constitution.

To one and all: Wake up and work hard on such a highly essential and crucial constitutional, restrictive, anti-political dynasty provision to make it happen and make its fetus come alive, its seeds come into fruition -- and there will be no need to amend the Constitution. Demolish political dynasties then see how the country will progress and soar on all fronts if we do that. Exactamente.

Not every politician who’s connected with political dynasty is bad, but political dynasty by and large is the curse and source of all evils that has long been beleaguering and demonizing our nation for being money-related. Henceforth, let Congress and Malacañang act and be serious about breathing life into skeletons in the Valley of Dry Bones by crafting and passing a law that would eradicate The Curse instead of Cha-cha dancing wildly and vainly. (Will the Supreme Court come into the picture?)

But how will our politicians ever do right about the matter when they themselves, their families and clans serve as the eternal benefactors of political dynasty, embracing the malpractice as if there are no other surnames and faces in the land except theirs -- at the expense or destruction of the whole nation? Shouldn’t this be the compelling, urgent issue that needs the holding of a plebiscite or a “people power”?

The clearest progress politicians have achieved so far is progress in corruption.

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” - Martin Luther King. Prove Hollywood actor Will Rogers wrong for his belief when he said “if you ever injected truth into politics you have no politics.” The late Senator Ninoy Aquino once preached to politicians, “The only advice I can give you is live with honor and follow your conscience.”

Oh, the scourge of “politics,” and political dynasty.

Once your sight is blocked from seeing the first thing you should see, everything else becomes blur to you, if not altogether deformed. Political dynasty is one such blockade for Filipino politicians, the reason why many of them are blind.

Dear Commission on Elections (Comelec), do your work and serve, favor the nation, not any politician or political party or political “gods,” or yourselves. Your first job and foremost act is and should be to prohibit / ban candidates or politicians that have nothing but names, popularity, connections, guns, gold, goons and guile. (You can do it). Ask me, sirs, who they are and who they were and I’ll be more than willing to let you know -- and the list is long.

Do away with your “nuisance” rules for candidates because even had Jesus Christ (during His time) intended and planned to run for any elective post in the country, He would have been surely disqualified for failing in qualifications and for falling under your category as a “nuisance candidate.” Heart above all else.

Let your voice be heard, dear countrymen. Clamor, shout and cry out - “Down with political dynasty!”