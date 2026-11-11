Tell it to SunStar: Pope Leo XIV met with Javier Milei in Buenos Aires

Milei is attempting to rescue an economy that has suffered for decades from left-wing and right-wing Peronism mismanagement, extremely high inflation and corruption. When Javier Milei took office in December 2023, Argentina’s annual inflation rate stood at 211 percent. By 2026, Milei had succeeded in bringing inflation down to 33 percent.

In the name of a social policy, left-wing and right-wing populists have reduced a country that was able to compete with Europe’s most advanced economies at the beginning of the 20th century to the level of a developing country.

Milei is the first president who -- like Margaret Thatcher in Britain 50 years ago -- does not regard this immense state edifice as prey. Quite rightly, Milei replied to the Pope that freedom and property -- the two are mutually dependent -- were Christian values. He could have added that it is precisely Christianity, as the heir to Judaism, that emphasizes the responsibility of the individual for his or her destiny.

It is a fact that the Catholic Church in Argentina has always sought proximity to the powerful, to large landowners and military, left-wing and right-wing Peronists. Therefore, it would have been appropriate for Pope Leo XIV to acknowledge that the Chatholic Church bears at least some responsibility for Argentina’s economic decline.

That might be the reason why many former Catholics are either turning to Evangelical churches or abandaning organized religious religion altogether.

Today, approximately one in four Argentinians has no religious affiliation.