Tell it to SunStar: Presence of Chinese marine vessels in Bajo de Masinloc

We strongly affirm that our upcoming civilian supply mission to the West Philippine Sea is a legitimate exercise of Filipino citizens’ right to movement within our own territory. Our mission is peaceful, based on international law and aimed at asserting our sovereign rights. The reported heavy presence of Chinese marine vessels in Bajo de Masinloc is lamentable, but not surprising. It only underscores the urgency of civilianizing the area in response to China’s militarization.

China’s actions are failing to intimidate Filipinos. Instead, they are only uniting us and inspiring us to go further in defending our rights. Atin Ito shall press forward with our peaceful voyage undeterred by any intimidation. We will sail with determination, not provocation, to civilianize the region and safeguard our territorial integrity.