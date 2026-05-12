Tell it to SunStar: Preserving the original CCLEX ramp alignment toward V. Rama

The recent announcement by the Cebu City Government and the operators of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) regarding the proposed revision of the CCLEX ramp alignment — from its original direction toward V. Rama Ave. traversing the Pasil side of the Guadalupe River to a new alignment toward the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) and tunnel — raises serious concerns on long-term urban mobility, traffic management, social housing policy, environmental planning and the overall public interest of Metro Cebu.

While the intention to minimize displacement of informal settlers along the riverbanks is understandable and compassionate, altering a strategically planned infrastructure project merely to avoid difficult governance decisions may ultimately create greater problems for the broader population of Cebu City and Metro Cebu.

The fundamental issue exposed by this controversy is not the location of the CCLEX ramp itself, but the long-standing failure to comprehensively address informal settlements in danger zones.

Informal settlers living along riverbanks remain highly vulnerable to flooding, storm surge, sea-level rise, fire and other disasters. These river easements are environmentally sensitive and should never have evolved into permanent residential communities. Government has both the responsibility and authority to relocate families from danger zones into safe, humane and accessible socialized housing developments.

Rather than revising a critical infrastructure alignment that benefits millions of commuters and future generations, Cebu City should finally confront the deeper urban challenge directly by investing in medium-rise socialized housing projects located near employment centers, schools, transport corridors and public services. One proposal is for the South Coastal Urban Development Housing Project at the back of the South Road Properties (SRP) across the waterway. These areas are still waterlogged and need to be secured by the City.

This approach is not anti-poor. In fact, it is the more compassionate and sustainable solution.

Relocating families into dignified housing removes them from hazardous living conditions, improves quality of life, provides security of tenure and allows critical public infrastructure to proceed for the benefit of the greater majority.

Reactive solutions that merely avoid controversy only prolong the cycle of congestion, informal settlements, environmental degradation and poor urban planning. Eventually, everyone suffers.

The original alignment toward V. Rama Ave. is strategically superior because it distributes traffic more efficiently across southern and central Cebu City towards Mactan.

This route provides direct and shorter access to CCLEX for motorists coming from Colon St. and Downtown Cebu, Punta Princesa, Labangon, Mambaling, Banawa, Guadalupe, Capitol and Fuente areas and even upland districts such as Lahug.

Instead of forcing motorists to travel northward toward the bridges in Mandaue or funneling additional vehicles into the already congested CSCR corridor, the V. Rama alignment decentralizes traffic and creates a more balanced urban transport network.

The revised proposal toward the CSCR and tunnel merely shifts the traffic burden into the already saturated north-south arterial road system towards the SRP, which is also an important cargo route.

Rather than dispersing traffic efficiently, the revised proposal centralizes it into a bottleneck.

Vehicles from various parts of Cebu City attempting to access CCLEX would inevitably converge along the coastal road and SRP corridor, generating heavier traffic extending all the way toward the tunnel area and adjacent access roads.

This is counterproductive to modern urban transport planning principles, which emphasize traffic dispersal, multimodal accessibility and redundancy of transport corridors.

An equally serious concern is the impact of the revised alignment on Cebu City’s historic core.

Current urban revitalization initiatives aim to transform portions of the downtown heritage district into more walkable and pedestrian-oriented spaces. However, the proposed revised ramp direction would compel vehicles coming from the city center to cross through the historic district in order to access CCLEX.

Traffic would be forced through corridors such as Osmena Blvd., Juan Luna Ave., D. Jakosalem St. and Mango Ave. towards the CSCR and into the ramp, thereby increasing vehicular intrusion into areas that should instead be protected, revitalized and pedestrianized.

This directly contradicts heritage conservation and livability goals.

A truly progressive city should reduce heavy through-traffic in historic districts—not encourage it.

Beyond immediate traffic considerations, the original V. Rama alignment is critical because it forms the final missing link of the proposed Metro Cebu Green Loop.

The green loop envisions a transit-oriented, environmentally sustainable urban corridor connecting the metropolitan core areas of the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and the Municipality of Cordova.

The proposal includes modern E-buses operating as franchises, green corridors, wide sidewalks, modern digital bus stops, solar lighting, bicycle infrastructure and transit-oriented mixed-use developments.

More importantly, the green loop seeks to densify and guide future urban growth eastward and within the urban core, thereby discouraging further encroachment into Cebu’s fragile western watershed areas.

The original CCLEX ramp alignment is therefore not merely a road project — it is a strategic urban development component tied to the long-term sustainability, environmental protection and mobility future of Metro Cebu.

Abandoning this alignment weakens the integrity of the entire green loop concept.

Public infrastructure must ultimately serve the greater common good while balancing social justice, environmental sustainability, and long-term urban functionality.

While the welfare of affected informal settler families must absolutely be addressed with compassion and urgency, this should not come at the expense of infrastructure that benefits millions of present and future Cebuanos.

Government leadership sometimes requires making difficult but necessary decisions — not merely politically convenient ones.

The present proposal risks becoming a pseudo-populist response aimed at avoiding difficult relocation decisions for a smaller affected sector while imposing greater traffic congestion, inefficiency, and urban dysfunction upon the broader population.

True inclusive governance means protecting vulnerable communities through proper housing while simultaneously advancing infrastructure that improves mobility, economic productivity, environmental sustainability and quality of life for the majority.

The original CCLEX ramp alignment toward V. Rama Ave. remains the more strategic, sustainable and equitable solution for Metro Cebu.

Rather than altering a critical infrastructure project to avoid the politically sensitive issue of informal settlements, Cebu City should seize this opportunity to implement long-overdue socialized housing programs that relocate families from danger zones into safe and dignified communities near their livelihoods.

The choice before Cebu is larger than a ramp alignment.

It is a choice between reactive urban management and visionary city-building.

Metro Cebu deserves infrastructure planning grounded not in short-term political convenience but in long-term sustainability, mobility, resilience and the genuine common good of all Cebuanos.