Tell it to SunStar: President Marcos Jr. must uphold law on martial law victims

(A reaction to President Ferdinand On Marcos Jr.’s statement at the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines media forum)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swore an oath to uphold the laws of the land.

Among such laws is Republic Act 10368, the landmark legislation tasked to recognize—and compensate—the victims of the 20-year Marcos dictatorship, and to memorialize that dark era.

Since it is a law, it is an official part of his presidential duty.

President Marcos Jr. cannot hide his accountability under this division of his so-called “official duty” from his duty as a Marcos scion—because, in the first place, under the law, the Philippine state is mandated to render justice and recognition to all victims of martial law.