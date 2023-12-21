Tell it to SunStar: Progress is no ‘lucky me’

Whimsical. Nobody is opposed to the government’s transport modernization program (per se) except that everybody should question the unilateral actions of our officials pertaining to it, sans dissecting and diagramming all angles, and without adequate consultation and representation of all the parties involved/concerned, much less the mammoth ordinary people that will be adversely, greatly affected (not benefitted) by it.

The proof is in the pudding. What is happening and glaringly wrong about their modernization program is not just in the unconstitutionality of the ways the program is being implemented. The government approach is downright undemocratic.

All the current fuss and hoopla connected (as a result) to the modernization program and the so-called “globalization” are self-inflicted on the part of the Department of Transportation and Communication (DOTC) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). “But take care lest this liberty of yours should prove a hindrance to the progress of the weak (poor).”—1 Corinthians 8:9

Progress is every Filipino’s craving, but if we crave for it like instant noodles, we will neither be happy nor lucky (in the end and in the process) because progress is no “Lucky Me.” Do away with “old life” tendencies. Let it be “Bagong Pilipinas,” indeed.

National development has a price tag, but sacrificing the welfare and interest (and meals) of the poor shouldn’t be one of them—or else “progress” is no progress. We don’t solve poverty by covering it with high fences painted with murals so that foreign tourists won’t see/notice it when they pass by.

Blinkers are only for horses. Any progress that is achieved by force and haste isn’t progress. Superficial. Dictatorial.

By the way, the government’s hysteria in giving away cash assistance, food stamps and all sorts of dole outs to our needy countrymen like they are giving away their own money, and as if the money doesn’t come from foreign loans that get all of us and the coming generations deeper into pits—has nothing to do with progress.

On the contrary, such false benevolence may serve as interference/impediment to progress because the government appears to be making the poor more and more dependent on them. Laziness on both sides. It is always good to help the poor, but not help them progress to become idlers and sponges and so remain poor.

One sure sign of genuine progress is it makes everybody happy—both in the present and future.