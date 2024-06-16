Tell it to SunStar: Prohibit use of smartphones, gadgets during school hours

Under the Electronic Gadget-Free Schools Act (Senate Bill 2706), the Department of Education (DepEd) will be mandated to promulgate guidelines on the prohibition of mobile device and electronic gadget use within school premises during class hours. The guidelines shall apply to learners from kindergarten to senior high school in both public and private basic education institutions. Teachers are likewise prohibited from using mobile devices and electronic gadgets during class hours.

While mobile devices and electronic gadgets can be compelling tools to enhance learning and teaching, they can cause distractions that could adversely impact learning, especially among basic education learners.

Aside from decrease in learners’ academic performance, access to such devices seems likely to mediate involvement in cyberbullying. That is why the use of mobile devices and other electronic gadgets must be restricted, especially during class hours.

Results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) showed that eight in 10 learners aged 15 reported being distracted by smartphone use during class. The same number of learners also reported being distracted by other learners’ smartphone use during class hours. Pisa results also reveal that distraction due to smartphone use during class is correlated with a decrease in performance of about 9.3 points in mathematics, 12.2 points in science and 15.04 points in reading.

The proposed measure, however, provides some exceptions: learning-related exceptions such as classroom presentation or class-based learning activities, health and well-being-related exceptions such as learners with health conditions and require the use of mobile devices and electronic gadgets and exceptions related to managing risks such as emergencies, response to perceived threats or dangers and during field trips or activities outside school premises.

In the 2023 Global Education Monitoring Report, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recommended stricter regulation on mobile phone use in class. The report found that only 13 percent of countries in the world have laws partially or fully banning mobile phone use in schools, while 14 percent have policies, strategies, or guidelines for the same purpose.