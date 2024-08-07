Tell it to SunStar: Promoting climate-smart practices, technologies

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) emphasized the crucial role of the private sector in adaptation and mitigation efforts during the Disaster Resilience Forum held recently at the San Miguel Corp. headquarters. The forum focused on transitioning to a green economy and enhancing climate resilience.

The CCC underscored the importance of transformative climate action in the private sector by adopting and promoting climate-smart practices and technologies. This includes utilizing renewable energy and developing products or services that reduce ecological impacts and carbon emissions.

Assistant Secretary Romell Antonio Cuenca, the deputy executive director of CCC, stated, “The complexities and challenges brought by climate change need to have a whole-of-society approach, which involves active participation and collaboration of government, the private sector, academe, and communities.”

Recognizing that the global crisis requires collaborative efforts from all sectors, the CCC has established various coordination mechanisms, including the Communicating

Opportunities to Network, Navigate and Explore Climate Transformation (CONNECT) to strengthen partnerships with the private sector.

Cuenca also noted, “Attracting foreign investments is key to overcoming technological barriers and enhancing the country’s capacity for green innovation.“ He emphasized that prioritizing these aspects enables the private sector, particularly large corporations, to advance technology while reducing their carbon footprints.

With the recent flooding caused by super typhoon Carina, the CCC continues to pursue various initiatives to address climate change impacts and the need for holistic approaches and strategies for increasing resilience and adaptation capacities, as well as reducing the effects of climate change.

The Disaster Resilience Forum was attended by key employees from the San Miguel Group of Companies involved in business continuity, crisis management, emergency preparedness, and safety. This event marked the culmination of the National Disaster Resilience Month commemoration.

The CCC remains committed to coordinate and collaborate with development partners, local government units, and civil society organizations to enhance disaster resilience and climate action efforts.