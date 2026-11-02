Tell it to SunStar: Prove privatization works for the people

By Josua Mata, Sentro secretary general

Every day, more than 388,000 people ride MRT-3. They are nurses, vendors, call-center agents and students, and for many of them the train is the only affordable way across Edsa. Their train is about to be sold, and nobody asked them.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is pushing ahead with a P103.6-billion concession, to be awarded by the second quarter of 2027. It spent a year courting investors. One hundred firms were sounded out through a year of market-sounding with the Asian Development Bank in Singapore and Japan. Riders got no roadshow.

Here is the question nobody has answered in public: is privatization the best option for the people who ride? I could find no independent study that asks it. The one feasibility study on record examined bundling LRT-2 and MRT-3 into one contract, a plan the DOTr has since scrapped. The government isn’t testing its answer. It is announcing it.

We know how this ends. In 2015, rail fares jumped by 50 to 87 percent and the transportation secretary admitted the money would go to P600 million in monthly payments to MRT-3’s private owner, not to improvements. Riders paid more so a contract could be honored.

Officials now promise to keep control of fares. Fine. But critics say the LRT-1 deal lets the operator petition for a 10 percent fare increase every two years, with government covering the shortfall if it is denied. Read that again. Either riders pay more, or taxpayers do. The operator is covered either way.

Yes, public hands haven’t been clean. MRT-3 cost the government at least P8.93 billion a year to run from 2000 to 2021. That is an argument for a better option, not for skipping the homework.

This is what class violence looks like. Not a fist, but a structure: harm that is foreseeable, avoidable and aimed, by design or by indifference, at those with the least power to refuse it. The people who bear the risk of this deal, the fare shocks and service lapses, cannot opt out. The people who will sign it mostly never ride the train.

Our experience has shown that privatization tends to work against ordinary people. The government has offered no study to prove it wrong.

So prove it. Before a single bid is opened, publish an independent comparison of privatization against a properly funded public operator. Write hard fare caps and penalties into the contract. Seat riders at the table. If the case is as strong as officials say, it will survive daylight.

If it won’t, then we already know who this deal is for. It isn’t the 388,000.