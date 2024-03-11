Tell it to SunStar: ‘Public servants’ and ‘Son of God’

By Reni M. ValenzuelaWhile stuck in traffic last night and listening to radio news inside my car, I was led to write a short piece on my phone note as I got appalled at the audacity of some senators who signed a manifesto (crafted by Sen. Robin Padilla) that opposes the arrest of the self-appointed “Son of God” after having been cited for contempt by the Senate. Here it is:

True public servants are giants, dinosaurs in size, for they rise above themselves when the situation calls for it -- towering over their midget peers in government (heart, brain and soul) and over every issue that crosses their path. They regard no partisanship, friendship or kinship in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities, and can’t be bought, swayed, flattered or intimidated. Conscientious and courageous are they, most importantly.

Hence, these rare species in the field of public service know where to stand as they are not biased and bigoted in and blinded from seeing what is right and wrong, and what needs to be done in any given crisis involving the public interests, much less the ones that pertain to the imperative of rendering justice to the victims of abuses and injustice.

It is easy to spot officials (“public servants”) who have debts of gratitude (utang na loob) to pay and vested interests to protect and push -- by their pronouncements, “convictions,” doggedness, unreasonableness, “signatures” and official decisions which are commonly contradictory to common sense and adverse to common decency.”

Be uncommon, and true.

Contrary to what Pastor Apollo Quiboloy argued, nobody outside of the witnesses is accusing and judging him, but by not wanting to appear before the Senate committee led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, he’s the one who is judging himself or has judged himself. Change your lawyer, sir.

I personally do not want to believe the accusations against the “Son of God” as I am also a preacher. But what shall I do if the people who testified about his many unthinkable wrongdoings and sins appear credible and believable? Let Quiboloy defend himself, not only before a court judge, but more so before the public and the massive members he has in his “kingdom” who are closely following the developments of the controversy -- in an impartial and fair forum.

Be exposed if indeed you are a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and repent. God is a forgiving God. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” - 1 John 1:9

Dear Mr. Quiboloy, cases were filed against you already in the Department of Justice, but that is not a reason for you to elude the Senate investigation because such a procedure goes far more than the purpose of possibly crafting a new law for Congress -- “in aid of legislation.”

Congressional public hearing is a good venue to unearth truth both for the accused and accuser, even better sometimes than court proceedings which are normally besieged by too much particularized technicalities (even inanities), legal ramifications and intricacies, and needless delays -- whereby black can be made to look like white and vice versa.

Do yourself a favor and there would be no “Quiboloy contempt” and arrest warrant to talk about. Everybody wants to hear your side not before a microphone and media camera, alone by yourself -- but before the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality -- in the presence of witnesses, your accusers and alleged victims.

Attend the public hearing, dear pastor. Otherwise, truth has come out, and you have judged yourself.