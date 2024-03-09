Tell it to SunStar: Pursuit of justice

On this significant occasion of International Women’s Day, we, the members of Babae para sa Inang Bayan (Biba), extend our heartfelt appreciation to Sen. Risa Hontiveros for her unwavering commitment to champion the cause of justice for women and girls in our nation.

We commend Senator Hontiveros for her courageous stance in seeking justice for the victims of sex trafficking and other forms of abuse allegedly perpetrated by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder “Pastor” Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused. Her relentless efforts in investigating groups and cults suspected of exploiting religion to prey on vulnerable individuals, particularly women and girls, demonstrate her dedication to upholding the rights and dignity of all members of our society.

The recent refusal of Quiboloy to comply with the subpoena issued by the Senate is deeply concerning as it reflects a blatant disregard for this legislative process. We urge all Senators, especially our esteemed women senators, to unite in solidarity and extend their full support to Senator Hontiveros in this critical endeavor. The subpoena for Quiboloy’s appearance before the Senate hearing is an essential component of due process, and it is imperative that he be held accountable for his actions.

Personal relationships and special favors should never supersede the pursuit of justice. It is essential that Quiboloy be treated with the same level of scrutiny and accountability as any other individual facing allegations of wrongdoing.

Biba proudly stands with Sen. Risa Hontiveros in her pursuit of justice and accountability. Together, let us work towards a society where the rights and dignity of women and girls are safeguarded and upheld without compromise.