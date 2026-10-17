Tell it to SunStar: PWDs deserve respect, not mockery

Humor that crosses the line and stomps on one’s dignity is not comedy; it is blatant discrimination.

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) strongly amplifies its calls on content creators and influencers to exercise sensitivity, respect, and responsibility across all digital platforms and online engagements.

In a now-deleted episode, a segment from the Machong Chismisan podcast placed persons with disabilities—particularly those on the Autism spectrum—at the center of malicious mockery, belittlement, and demeaning commentary. Although the content has since been taken down, their actions remain disrespectful and unacceptable in all forms.

Persons with disabilities must be treated with absolute respect, empathy, and understanding, not subjects of mockery for cheap entertainment and clout. Punch-down humor masked as freedom of expression serves to fuel and amplify the harmful stigma against those protected by disability rights.

The Council reiterates that under Republic Act No. 7277, otherwise known as the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities, individuals are legally entitled to fundamental respect and dignity—whether in physical communities or digital spaces.

Hence, curating content that trivializes their condition for viral reach and entertainment constitutes a form of ridicule and disrespect, violating their dignity and perpetuating systemic discrimination. This principle applies equally to sharing and reposting them.

Creators bear a responsibility to foster respectful and inclusive digital spaces, ensuring that all content is approached with sensitivity and mindfulness. NCDA also calls on the public and social media users to refrain from sharing, reposting, and engaging with any material that demeans, mocks, or exploits vulnerable individuals.

In an era where digital influence carries immense reach, online platforms must never become breeding grounds for stigma and discrimination. NCDA stands firm in defending the rights and dignity of every person with disability, and will hold accountable those who choose cheap laughs and ridicule over basic human decency.