Tell it to SunStar: Questions for Filipinos (and the President)

By Reni M. Valenzuela

Why do we measure rallies by the number of people that join them as though rallies are about numbers and not about heart?

Will there ever be fatigue for the noble to do what is noble? Bakit ba hindi natin tanawin nang tama ang larawan sang-ayon sa larawang nais nitong ilarawan sa ating lahat?

Why do we whine over the revelations of corruption as if corruption is new in the government? Why belittle protest marches as though collective outrage and united action by the people against corruption and the crooks don’t play vital roles in moving the unmoved among our officials?

Is the President just being reactionary and not intentional in his touted fight against corruption?

What now is he doing and not doing to curb the malaise in many other very corrupt agencies like the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue, National Irrigation Administration, Department of Agriculture, Armed forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, National Food Authority, Land Transportation Office (with Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board), Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Health, Department of Education, even local government units, etc.?

Do crimes have to happen first based on fate (not faith) before BBM acts? But why not act before crooks act to steal again?

Why does the General Appropriations Act (GAA) or national budget look pale and sickly (still) despite our lawmakers having taken aspirin while reviewing the GAA and having applied due diligence before they approved it for the coming year -- or for the corrupt?

The people have no business questioning what they do with their own private lives or private “insertions.” But it behooves them to take (completely) the insertions from the budget even after they passed it? Can’t they be not “wise as a serpent and humble as a dove” (Matthew 10:16 ) in scrutinizing the budget of each government office?

Why doesn’t the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) look independent? For what reason was it created as a toothless body? How come it looks to many as performing its mandate merely for a show OTO (on the overall), however earnest, diligent, unsuspecting and sincere their efforts may be? What is the reason behind the “reason” for Babes Singson leaving the ICI?

Why not create an investigating body “similar” to ICI for many other corrupt agencies -- if this government is serious (indeed) in fighting and beating corruption? Why be sensational and ineffectual at the same time?

And why be shocked at the exposes of thievery in the DPWH / the government, one after another? Were we too fast asleep in the past not to be aware of them -- in the past?

Aren’t we supposed to be thankful and happy that we are (at last) awakened from our deep slumber and beginning to see the reality and magnitude of crookedness / hellishness in “public service” that has long been plaguing the nation?

Isn’t the Philippines one of the leading corrupt countries in the world according to the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index -- perhaps since the poor and honest, beloved guy, Ramon Magsaysay, died in a plane crash in 1957, while serving as president of our country? Are we not missing the good old days, simple but restful and happier?

Should we not rather celebrate (instead of complaining) about the sweeping “phenomenon” -- the nationwide anti-corruption spirit / mystique that prevails among Filipinos from all walks of life, by and through which we are beginning to see even a slight glimmer of brightness which brightness we have for so long deprived ourselves of?

Aren’t we glad that our government today is not looking too numb and too dumb (somehow) in dealing with corruption and the corrupt, and the brutal / murderous -- as in the previous administrations?

But how true is it that BBM and the ICI are being selective in going after the crocs and crooks in the disgraced Department of Public Works and Highways flood control and infrastructure projects? Are they protecting themselves or some other biggies and boogies (close to them) in the fiasco / debacle?

And why, oh why, up to this time we still can’t beat political dynasties and get over it? Don’t we know that much of the robbery, plunder, ruthlessness and almost every sort of abuse in the government stem from political dynasties?

Are the Ampatuans’ fat dynasty in Maguindanao, with their kingly heinousness, not enough a lesson and ground for us as a people and nation to get rid of political dynasty -- for good and for all?

I am about to end here, but will I really have to end with nothing but “questions” in it -- questions for you and me, for the president, for all Filipinos? Does this piece really have to contain nothing but questions? But where is the answer? Why? Can’t you see (even) yourself?

“Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.” - Ephesians 5:14