Tell it to SunStar: ‘Quiboloy hunt’: The admirable and weird

It is not only right that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is not letting up in its operation to locate the fugitive self-appointed “Son of God,” Apollo Quiboloy, inside his own “kingdom” to serve the arrest warrant. It is also admirable.

On the one hand, it is weird and preposterous for the Davao court to virtually order a stop to the said operation for flimsy reasons by issuing a “temporary protection order.” Or, does it not?

What is happening in the KOJC or Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s 30-hectare compound, is the current Philippine police in action using its force aptly -- unlike in the previous administration, wherein every move of the police seemed precarious, menacing, “extrajudicial” and fatal.

Could this be one reason, among others, why the BBM administration (in comparison) may be considered to be better than all the past administrations (from Macapagal onwards), along with, as reasons, its handful of good appointees, improving a few politicians, and Congress that looks like evolving a little to be braver, wiser, godly and conscientious?

It is unfortunate that one KOJC member died of a heart attack at the onset of the operation, but it was a police-brutality unrelated incident. Be sober and humane, still, I should say, dear government forces. Remind yourself always: Respect human rights.

The police of today are far from perfect but they are likewise far -- way, way far from the police of yesterday, much less from those during the Duterte watch. Despite some lapses on their part as law enforcers, I say kudos to the recent declaration of PNP Chief Maj. Gen. Rommel Marbil that they would focus more on the masterminds, “targeting sources and supply chains” in their new anti-drug strategy.

Keep it up, DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) and PNP, but rid yourselves of the remaining “rotten potatoes,” crooks and scalawags among the police (and military) -- to avoid repeating the same mistake -- colossal, tragic, hellish mistake of the Duterte police (and military).