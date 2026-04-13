Tell it to SunStar: Quo vadis, Philippines?

In one of my political science classes, my professor gave us an activity where we were asked, “Quo vadis?” — Where are you going? The question was meant to be about the country, not directed at us personally, but it affected me differently. I found myself thinking not of my own future, but of the nation’s. Where is the Philippines going? From governance failures to grinding poverty to the stranglehold of political dynasties on public life, the answer is far from reassuring. Quo Vadis, cuts through the noise of political campaigns and government press releases and asks something more fundamental: as a nation, do we truly know where we are headed and whether we are being honest about whether that direction is the right one?

The Philippines is a country of contradictions. We are a people of extraordinary resilience — survivors of colonization, dictatorship and catastrophic storms — and yet that same resilience has quietly become a burden. After typhoon Yolanda, we watched entire communities rebuild from rubble with almost no government support, and we called it inspiring. But there is something troubling about a nation that applauds its people’s endurance instead of demanding better from its leaders. When a nation endures too much for too long without demanding better, resilience stops being a strength and becomes a form of acceptance. We have normalized what should never be normal. We have grown patient with what should make us restless.

That restlessness has a human face. It is the college graduate who sends out application after application and hears nothing back. It is the mother who stretches her grocery budget thinner each week, wondering how to make it to the next payday. It is the family that earns just enough to survive but never enough to get ahead. These are not abstract policy problems; they are the cost of a government that has consistently failed to prioritize the people it was built to serve.

While ordinary Filipinos stretch and strain, public funds meant to protect them have allegedly been stolen. The flood control scandal that consumed congressional hearings in recent years laid bare a pattern of ghost projects, padded contracts, and infrastructure that was never built—all while communities continued to wade through floodwaters that proper drainage could have prevented. The scandal did not reveal a broken system; it revealed a system working exactly as designed for those who sit at the top of it.

What gave me hope, if I am being honest, was what came next. Across the country, Filipinos took to the streets, signed petitions, organized online campaigns, and participated in community assemblies demanding accountability and transparency. These actions were not orchestrated by any single political party or elite organization. The “Stop the Malls, Fix the Floods” campaign and the anti-corruption rallies at Liwasang Bonifacio are just two examples of spontaneous, collective responses to corruption and government inaction. Ordinary people showed that democracy is alive and that the public will not stay quiet. This is the essence of citizenship.

However, hope alone is not enough. Protests without systemic change risk becoming ineffective. While the existing anger is real and the energy is strong, it remains unclear if our institutions can turn this energy into lasting change. Even the most passionate calls for justice are often weakened by selective enforcement, slow legal processes, and the influence of established political families. Despite these challenges, the courage shown by everyday Filipinos, including community organizers and young activists, demonstrates the potential for a societal shift. This change depends on collective action and an unwavering commitment to progress.

At the core of this situation is a challenge that is widely acknowledged yet seldom articulated: political dynasties constitute the most enduring institution in the Philippines. These entities outlast administrations, weather scandals, and perpetuate themselves through each electoral cycle. The Anti-Political Dynasty Act has sat in Congress gathering dust because the very people who could pass it are those it would dismantle. When elections simply move the same surnames from office to office, the ballot box stops being a tool of change and becomes a ritual of continuity.

Yet, I do not write this out of hopelessness. I write it because I see something powerful in my generation: the students, young professionals and first-time voters. We are watching closely. We are not yet tired enough to look away. Across every barangay, there are people who stubbornly, beautifully believe that the Philippines can be better than it has ever been.

So, quo vadis, Philippines? The answer does not lie in a single voice — not in Malacañang, not on the Senate floor, and not in any single movement. The potential for change resides within us, within the collective strength of a populace that refuses to be silenced. The courage to vote based on principles, to express beliefs confidently, and to unite against unfairness is a clear demonstration of this. We are not destined to repeat past mistakes, but avoiding them depends on our willingness to face them honestly. One election at a time, one protest at a time, one honest conversation at a time, we choose. The crossroads is here and it is ours.