Tell it to SunStar: Ram Unclos ruling into China

We decry the Chinese Coast Guard’s ramming of Philippine vessels that were conducting a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in the West Philippine Sea.

According to various reports, a Chinese vessel designated 5203 rammed the Unaiza May 2, a Philippine-contracted resupply boat. A second, separate ramming incident took place when a Chinese Maritime Militia vessel hit the left side of a patrol ship of the Philippine Coast Guard.

We raise our voices once more and condemn this latest brazen show of aggression. We stand with the brave men and women of our Coast Guard. We call upon the Marcos administration to hold fast to our historic victory at The Hague and ram the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) ruling straight into China!

Regardless of the frequency with which China’s vessels ram our boats and its water cannons target our brave fisherfolk and dedicated front liners, the immutable truth remains: the West Philippine Sea is unequivocally and indelibly ours. China will only inevitably ram headlong with the unyielding reality that it stands as a trespasser and usurper in our territory.

We reiterate our call to the Marcos administration to file a resolution before the United Nations to recognize the Philippines’ historic win at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 against China’s false claims over a large part of the South China Sea. The progressive political party said that the resolution could also elevate China’s continuous incursions in the West Philippine Sea to the UN.

Kailangan banggain ng realidad ang Tsina para matauhan na ito at magising sa kanyang mahabang panahong kahibangan.