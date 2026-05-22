Tell it to SunStar: Rape is never a joke, newsrooms must be safe for women journalists

By National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) strongly condemns the sexual harassment incident involving a Bacolod-based anchor for making an inappropriate rape joke toward a female reporter who was simply doing her job and reporting the news.

The reporter was merely reporting on a police case and mentioned that a suspect in a child and women abuse case was in jail. In response, the anchor said he also wanted to go to jail and repeatedly asked the female reporter on air if he could rape her so that he, too, would end up imprisoned.

We note with concern the statement posted by the anchor “apologizing” for his behavior but without any mention of how he harassed the female radio reporter.

While laws against sexual harassment and local ordinances promoting safe spaces in the workplace exist, misogyny and macho culture still persist. Many newsrooms have yet to establish their own policies on sexual harassment or implement clear mechanisms to enforce these laws and workplace safety measures aimed at protecting journalists and media workers.

Unfortunately, cases of sexual harassment in newsrooms and across the media industry remain underreported due to fears of losing their job and income, not being believed, being subjected to victim-blaming, or facing embarrassment and stigma.

Likewise, NUJP stands with two GMA colleagues who recently filed complaints against a fellow reporter over alleged acts of lasciviousness and gender-based sexual harassment.

We reiterate our call for newsrooms and workplaces to adopt a zero-tolerance stance on sexual harassment and to establish policies and mechanisms that help create safe spaces for journalists and media workers.

We also call on our colleagues and newsroom managers to foster respect, equality, and inclusivity for women journalists and media workers.