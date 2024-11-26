Tell it to SunStar: Reading in the age of social media

In today’s social media-driven world, reading is more important than ever. Social media sites are built to grab our attention and keep us glued to the screen, often causing us to overlook more meaningful things like reading.

Diving into books helps you think critically, grow your vocabulary and improve how you communicate. It opens the door to new ideas and perspectives, which is crucial in a time when echo chambers and confirmation bias are everywhere online. By checking out different types of literature, news articles, and other written works, you can expand your worldview and become a more informed person. Reading is a must for cutting through the noise of social media and staying connected to what’s going on around us.

When it comes to boosting your brainpower, reading offers some solid perks: You’ll sharpen your critical thinking skills, making it easier to analyze information, spot biases and make smarter choices. Your memory and concentration get a good workout, helping you stay focused. Plus, reading exposes you to all sorts of language, which means you’ll understand more and pick up new words along the way.

On a personal level, reading can help you build empathy and understanding with different cultures and experiences. It can also spark personal growth, especially with self-help, psychology and philosophy books that get you thinking deeply about yourself. And let’s not forget about the stress relief it provides — there’s nothing quite like getting lost in a good story to escape the pressures of social media.

Whether it’s for work or school, reading gives you a major edge. It keeps you in the loop about what’s happening in your field, sharpens your communication skills, and can even help you move up the career ladder. Plus, when you read credible sources, it helps you combat all that misinformation and disinformation floating around online.

If you want to read more in this digital age, here are some tips: Set aside specific times for reading, try out different genres and topics, join a book club or an online reading community, use apps to track your reading progress and create a comfortable spot for yourself to read.

To find a balance between reading and scrolling through social media, think about setting aside device-free hours, using social media to discover new books or authors, sharing your book reviews online, following authors and publishers, or participating in online reading challenges. By doing this, you’ll enrich your reading experience while staying engaged with the world online.

November is National Reading Month in the Philippines. Both elementary and secondary schools across the country have been conducting activities to boost the reading interests of students.

Lagtang National High School of Talisay City Division, Cebu is among the schools that conducted a remarkable parade of famous literary book characters from classic to contemporary during the closing celebration of National Reading Month on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Kudos to the faculty, students and stakeholders!