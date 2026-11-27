By Janeth L. Lacostales, faculty at Cebu Technological University-Barili Campus

The afternoon I got on a tricycle and sat next to two students in uniform. They were chatting as usual. To me, it felt like one of the most interesting debates I had ever heard.

I want to marry while I’m still young, said the first. I can still have children. I can still endure hardship. Food is already expensive. It will only get worse. Life will be hard for our families.

The second shook his head. I am not in favor of marrying. I have nothing to support a family. I need to finish school so I can get a job and earn enough. If prices keep rising, at least I will have something to buy food for my family.

I said nothing. I listened through the whole ride because I realized that both students were right and both were afraid of the same thing.

Look closely. You will see that the students were not really arguing about marriage. They were arguing about survival. One believes youth is a resource to spend now before it runs out. The other believes education is an investment to make now before the bills arrive. Both want to protect a family that does not yet exist. Both look at the rising cost of rice, fuel and fish. They conclude that they must act. They simply disagree on which action.

The first student has a point we should not dismiss. Youth is real. So is energy. Many parents will tell you that raising children is physically harder with age. The student’s willingness to face hardship deserves respect rather than quick judgment.

The second student’s caution is just as grounded. A diploma does not guarantee a job, yet it still widens the door. A household built before there is income often ends up trading the dream of a better life for the daily scramble to feed it. Many young couples in our communities know this well. Love is not the missing ingredient. Money, time and preparation are.

Perhaps the honest question is not “marry now or later?”. Ready for what? “Marriage is not a ceremony or a feeling. It is rent, milk, medicine, tuition and years of showing up. Being young is not the problem. Being unprepared is. Preparation can look different for different people: a trade, a degree, savings or a partner who is equally committed to finishing school.

This is where I ask each of us to look. How many of us decided out of fear rather than clarity? How many rushed because the world said we were running out of time or delayed because we were afraid of failing? How many of us judged a peer for choosing the opposite without ever asking what the peer was afraid of?

As we left the tricycle, the two students stepped off still disagreeing, still friendly. I took that as the lesson. We can hold views about our futures and still respect the fear behind them.

Ready for what?

To those reading this: whichever path you choose, it with open eyes and with a plan that includes the people who will depend on you.

To parents, teachers and elders: ask before you lecture. These two were not being careless. They were trying, in their way, to be responsible.

The cost of living will not wait for us to feel ready. A decision made with understanding will always carry us farther that one made in panic.