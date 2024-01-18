Tell it to SunStar: Reduce our waste footprint

Proclamation No. 760, signed in 2014 and declaring the month of January as Zero Waste Month, aims to raise awareness about the importance of waste reduction and responsible waste management. This aligns with Caritas Philippines’ mission to promote environmental stewardship and protect our common home.

We encourage everyone to take action this January and beyond to reduce our waste footprint. Here are some simple steps you can take:

Reduce: Avoid single-use plastics and unnecessary packaging. Choose reusable items whenever possible.

Reuse: Give new life to old items by finding creative ways to reuse them.

Recycle: Properly dispose of recyclable materials like paper, glass, and plastic bottles.

Rot: Compost food scraps and yard waste to create nutrient-rich soil.

Let’s all work together to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for our communities and our planet.