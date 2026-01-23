Tell it to SunStar: Reforming Philippine education system

By Renester P. Suralta

Education is key to national development and helps people improve their lives. In the Philippines, the education system still faces many challenges that limit its effectiveness and inclusivity. To solve these problems, broad reforms are needed.

The curriculum needs to be updated to meet the needs of the 21st century. It should focus on critical thinking, creativity, digital skills, and problem-solving. Adding technology and subjects like coding, environmental studies, and financial literacy will help students get ready for the global workforce. However, prior to that, the curriculum should go back to mastery of the basics before adapting necessary changes.

Teachers are the backbone of any education system. Enhancing teacher quality through continuous professional development is crucial. Many Filipino teachers lack access to updated training and resources, which affects their teaching effectiveness. Incentives such as higher salaries, career advancement opportunities, and recognition can also motivate educators to perform more effectively.

Many public schools in the Philippines suffer from inadequate facilities, overcrowded classrooms and insufficient learning materials. Improving school infrastructure is essential to provide a conducive learning environment. This includes building more classrooms, upgrading libraries and laboratories and ensuring access to reliable internet and computers. Partnerships with the private sector and local government units can help mobilize resources for these improvements.

Educational reforms must address disparities in access, especially for marginalized groups such as indigenous peoples, children in remote areas and those from low-income families. Implementing scholarship programs, providing transportation and school feeding programs, and establishing more schools in underserved regions can help bridge the gap.

Investing in early childhood education lays a strong foundation for lifelong learning. The government should expand access to quality pre-primary education and integrate it with health and nutrition programs. Early interventions can improve cognitive development and school readiness, reducing dropout rates in later years.

To meet the demands of a rapidly changing economy, higher education institutions and technical-vocational schools must be strengthened. K12 curricula should be industry-responsive, and partnerships with businesses should be fostered to facilitate internships and job placements.

Effective governance and transparent policy implementation are essential for successful education reform. Streamlining bureaucratic processes, combating corruption and involving stakeholders such as parents, teachers and students in decision-making can improve accountability. Likewise, eradicating overlapping programs that cause habitual class disruptions.

Improving education in the Philippines requires a multifaceted approach that addresses curriculum, teacher quality, infrastructure, accessibility, early childhood education, higher education, and governance. By implementing these reforms, the country can build a more equitable and effective education system that empowers its citizens and drives national development. Education is not merely a service but a right and investment; thus, sustained commitment and collaboration among government, private sector and communities are vital to achieve meaningful progress. It is never too late to reform the Philippine education system.