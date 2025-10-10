Tell it to SunStar: Religion fails us, society corrupts

We call ourselves a Christian nation, proud of our faith and devotion. Every Sunday, Catholics attend the Eucharist while Protestants gather in praise and worship. We all proclaim Christian leadership, yet many of our actions contradict the image of God we claim to uphold. We appear holy on Sundays, but when Monday comes, we attack one another as if moved by the very spirit we denounce. We easily return to deeds that defy and dishonor God.

The news today brings dismay to our senses, especially when we hear about issues such as the mishandling of flood control projects. It stirs anger in our hearts, pushing us to curse those we believe are responsible. On Sept. 21st, people once again filled the streets, voicing their concerns to the government. Whether their cause was noble or misguided, one truth remains clear. Corruption has become an institution in our land. It is not confined to government offices alone, for it begins in the smallest unit of society, the home.

Corruption starts when a husband lies to his wife, saying he worked overtime while spending the night elsewhere. It begins with dishonesty, with the small acts that eat away at our conscience. Jean Jacques Rousseau once said that SOCIETY CORRUPTS MAN. Indeed, it is the flawed system we built that often pushes us to commit wrongs in order to survive what is right.

I recall a humorous yet meaningful story shared by Reverend Arnel Tan of the Davao Chinese Baptist Church. He told of Oscar, a utility worker in the house of a Chinese businessman. Every day, Oscar would rant, saying, “It is Adam and Eve’s fault that we suffer today. If only they obeyed God, we would not live in pain.” One day, the businessman told Oscar that he could use the master’s room while he was away, but warned him not to open a certain box inside. Oscar agreed, but curiosity overcame him. When he opened the box, he found a note that read, “Pareha ramong Adan dah!” which means “You are just like Adam.” The story drew laughter, yet it was a mirror of truth.

We are often the cause of our own misfortune. We elect leaders without discernment, guided only by convenience or popularity. We remain silent when crimes unfold before us. We sign documents without reading and seek God’s help only after our carelessness bears fruit. We blame others, when in truth, the error begins with us.

There is still hope for healing. Despite our failings, I believe that God has not turned His back on us. What we must do now is place our full trust in Him once again, to live in honesty, humility and faith. Only then can we say that our nation, proud to be Christian, truly lives by the teachings of Christ.

By George Evan Borinaga Cuadrillero