Tell it to SunStar: Remembering the dark period in Philippine history

On Sept. 21, 1972, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. declared martial law through Proclamation 1081. It was imposed in response to civil unrest, communist insurgency, and political opposition to the regime. Marcos cited the need to maintain peace and order and combat rebellion and terrorism as primary reasons for the declaration.

The declaration granted Marcos extraordinary powers, allowing him to suspend the writ of habeas corpus, curtail civil liberties and arrest individuals without warrants. The media was heavily censored and political opponents were detained, tortured, or forced into exile. The military and police were given sweeping authority to enforce martial law, leading to widespread human rights abuses and violations.

The imposition of martial law marked the beginning of the Marcos dictatorship, a period characterized by the consolidation of power, suppression of dissent, widespread corruption, and curtailment of civil liberties.

Martial law lasted for nearly a decade, finally being lifted in 1981. However, the legacy of martial law continued to impact Philippine society for years to come, with the Marcos dictatorship leaving a legacy of corruption, human rights abuses, and political repression.

The declaration of martial law remains a significant and controversial event in Philippine history, symbolizing the dark chapter of authoritarian rule and the struggle for democracy and human rights in the country. Thousands of Filipinos were arrested, tortured, and killed as Marcos used martial law to silence opposition and abuse human rights.

The history of martial law in the Philippines is a dark and troubling chapter in the country’s history. The Marcos dictatorship and martial law have been used as tools by authoritarian leaders to suppress dissent and maintain control over the population. The legacy of martial law continues to shape Philippine politics and society, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked power and authoritarianism.

Sunday’s massive protests due to unimaginable corruption that involves high government officials, particularly the Department of Public Works and Highways, House of Representatives and Senate, may trigger the Marcos Jr. administration to declare martial law. History may repeat itself simply because we never learn the lessons of the past.