Tell it to SunStar: Retraumatizing a child victim

I am aghast at the inappropriate behavior of the Brigada News FM Cebu anchors.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, I take great offense at the retraumatization they caused a four-year-old girl.

The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas code of ethics ascertains their mistake. Sa katunayan, hindi natin kailangan maging mamahayag para makita na napakamali ng ginawa nila.

Additionally, according to the Expanded Anti-Trafficking Law I authored, it is unlawful for any announcer or producer to cause any publicity that may result in the suffering of the victim-survivor.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Administrative Ordinance 15 also clearly states that “no live telephone interviews shall be allowed to children victims, particularly the victims of sexual abuse and exploitation.”

I call on the appropriate government agencies, including the DSWD, to lead the inquiry on this matter. We need to ensure that the child is not harmed any further.

Ngayon pang “Girl Child Week,” siguraduhin natin na ang karapatan at kapakanan ng bata ay higit na naproprotektahan.