Tell it to SunStar: Ripple effect

There’s a kind of quiet dread that settles in when the news starts talking about the Middle East again. You don’t even have to follow geopolitics closely to feel it — because somehow, some way, it always ends up in your grocery bag.

And right now, it’s showing. Inflation jumped to 4.1 percent by mid-April 2026, up from 2.4 percent just two months ago. That’s not just a number on a graph. That’s the moment you pause at the checkout, do a quick mental calculation, and quietly put something back.

It starts at the pump, the way it usually does. When fuel prices wobble, everything that needs to be driven somewhere — which is basically everything you eat, drink, or use — gets more expensive too. Transport inflation hit close to 10 percent in March alone. The Department of Trade and Industry has done what it can, holding the line on price increases for basic goods until May 10, but that deadline has the feeling of a held breath. People know the dam is only so strong.

Rice is up seven percent. Electricity bills are creeping higher. And there’s this quiet math that Filipinos are doing every day — the P500 you used to stretch now seems to run out before you’re halfway through the list.

What makes it harder is the uncertainty. Price freezes and government subsidies help, but they’re temporary. People aren’t just worried about today’s prices — they’re bracing for what things might cost once the safety nets come off. That waiting, that not-knowing, is its own kind of exhausting.

So for now, most of us do what Filipinos have always done: adjust, make do and keep an eye on the news — quietly hoping the next headline brings a little relief.

By Enrico Maravillas