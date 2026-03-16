Tell it to SunStar: Rising fuel prices hit provincial communities hardest

By Diana Rose C. Omayao

To many Filipinos, news about fuel price hikes is part of our shared experience. While it may seem routine, in provinces, it deeply affects our daily lives.

Living in the provinces, transportation is already limited. People use their motorcycles or tricycles, or ride jeepneys, to get to school or work. Unlike people living in the city, those in the provinces travel long distances to reach the school or the market. When fuel prices rise, drivers have no choice but to raise fares to meet higher fuel costs. For students and workers, this means spending more money to get to where they should be. For us, even a small increase will always have a big effect on our needs.

The allowance they usually receive will suddenly become insufficient for their daily needs. Some will be forced to live more frugally, while others will be forced to give up certain things to pay for transportation. These may seem like petty problems to some, but to those living on a tight budget, these are serious problems indeed.

The rise in fuel prices affects us all, especially farmers and vendors who transport goods. Recognizing this shared challenge can inspire collective efforts to find solutions.

Government policies may also affect fuel prices. For example, the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law includes taxes on petroleum products to support the implementation of the government’s programs.

While the programs may be intended to improve the quality of the country’s infrastructure, the general public feels the impact of the additional costs. Although some sectors may be subsidized, the general public is still bearing additional costs due to high fuel prices. Of course, fuel prices may be affected by international oil supply and conflicts. However, this does not mean that the situation is hopeless.

There are still ways that the government may help alleviate the situation.

For people in the provinces, fuel is not just fuel; it means life. It means that they can go to work, go to school and bring their products to the market. When fuel prices go up, it affects the lives of every person in the country. If we are to help the people, we must understand that rising fuel prices are not just numbers; they’re part of their lives.