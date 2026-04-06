Tell it to SunStar: Rising oil prices: The domino effect and what we can do

As the war between the US and Iran continues, some countries are being affected — not because of the war’s destruction, but because of the rising prices of goods, especially oil. One country that is being affected is the Philippines. Ordinary people and laborers here are greatly affected by the rising price of oil. And speaking of those affected, the most impacted are public transport drivers and operators, because their daily income depends on fuel and the number of passengers they serve.

As oil prices continue to rise, it does not only affect transportation but also the prices of basic goods and services. This creates a domino effect that burdens ordinary citizens even more. When transportation costs increase, the prices of food, commodities, and other necessities also increase. This makes it harder for families to budget their daily expenses, especially those who are already struggling to make ends meet.

While acknowledging the Philippine government’s actions and support for its people — especially those greatly affected — we still can’t deny the fact that these are only short-term solutions and will not last long enough. What the government should do is create a plan that can sustain long-term support in case the war between these countries and the rise in oil prices continue for a longer time. This action will not work if only a few cooperate, because this should be a collective effort — actions from our public servants and actions from our people. Our leaders should uphold the common good first by finding ways to prevent the rise of oil prices as much as they can and by creating better long-term alternatives in case the problem persists. They should also consider strengthening public transportation systems and exploring alternative energy sources that are more sustainable. And the people should support the government’s plans to ease the problem — for example, by saving energy to lessen electric bills and reduce emissions.

Our country alone can’t stop the war, but we can lessen its effects. Oil prices may rise, but we can reduce their impact on ordinary citizens. Because it is our people who run the economy, and without them, it would not be sustainable. So to public servants, the people should be your first priority before yourselves if you want to stay in that position.

Again, these actions should be a collective effort. It would not happen if only a few leaders and people participate. We can’t prevent the war from happening, but we can lessen its effects.