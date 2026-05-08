Tell it to SunStar: Rising prices, struggling lives: The reality of inflation in the PH

It is evident today that due to inflation, the value of money loses over time. What used to be enough for a day’s expenses is no longer sufficient. Due to these changes, people are expected to budget more carefully, taking into account every peso they spend, as everything has become significantly pricier.

One factor of this problem is the oil price hike. When fuel prices rise, transportation expenses also increase, which will affect the prices of goods and services. Jeepney drivers struggle to earn enough, employees find it increasingly difficult to budget their salaries, commuters face higher fares, and students encounter rising daily expenses, all of which contribute to the overall burden on everyone.

Although the government made efforts to control inflation, it isn’t enough. Inflation is not a simple issue; it is a phenomenon that needs long-term and sustainable solutions that would benefit the Filipino people. Inflation affects everyone, especially those people who have already limited income. For many Filipinos, surviving every day is a challenge because every move requires money.

What we need now is not a temporary solution but a lasting one that prioritizes the welfare and well-being of the people. This is a call to our leaders to take strong and effective action. It is time for a real change, towards a better Philippines for the Filipino people.