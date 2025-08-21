Tell it to SunStar: School safety in the age of gun violence

The perception of schools as safe havens is being challenged by a noticeable rise in violence, raising concerns about the ability of educational institutions to serve as true peace zones.

One of the primary reasons why schools are no longer seen as peace zones is the rise in school shootings and other acts of violence. The tragic events at schools like the recent shootings of a 15-year-old girl in Nueva Ecija, a teacher in Lanao Del Sur, and a school principal in Cotabato City, Mindanao, have shaken the perception of schools as safe places, leading to increased security measures and heightened anxiety among students, teachers, and parents.

Bullying and harassment have also become pervasive issues in schools, creating a hostile and unsafe environment for many students. The prevalence of social media has only exacerbated these problems, allowing for anonymous attacks and cyberbullying that can follow students beyond the school walls.

The presence of drugs and gangs in schools has further eroded the sense of safety and security that should be inherent in educational institutions. Students are often exposed to dangerous influences that can lead to violence and criminal behavior, making it difficult for them to focus on their studies and personal growth.

Unfortunately, many public schools in the country don’t have adequate safety and security in the absence of school guards, particularly in remote areas. These schools hired auxiliary guards, like barangay tanods, without proper training because of budget constraints.

While schools have historically been viewed as peace zones, rising incidents of violence, bullying, and other threats have undermined this status. Addressing these root causes is crucial to restoring a safe and positive educational environment where all students can thrive.

The Department of Education should allocate enough funds for school security to every schools, big or small. It can also coordinate with the towns and barangay local government units for help by hiring regular and licensed guards through their School Education Fund.

The schools should be proactive in identifying and preventing potential problems and put an end to the prevailing practice of acting too late after tragic incidents have happened. The security of school personnel and students’ safety is always the top priority.